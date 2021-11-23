Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Italy's antitrust fines Amazon, Apple more than 200 million euros for alleged collusion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Italy's antitrust fines Amazon, Apple more than 200 million euros for alleged collusion

Italy's antitrust fines Amazon, Apple more than 200 million euros for alleged collusion
FILE PHOTO: An Apple logo is pictured in an Apple store in Paris, France September 17, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
Italy's antitrust fines Amazon, Apple more than 200 million euros for alleged collusion
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa//File Photo
23 Nov 2021 03:44PM (Updated: 23 Nov 2021 03:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Italy's antitrust authority has fined U.S. tech giants Amazon.com and Apple Inc a total of more than 200 million euros (US$225 million) for allegedly engaging in anti-competitive cooperation in the sale of Apple and Beats products.

The authority said in a statement on Tuesday "contractual provisions of an agreement entered into on Oct. 31, 2018 barred official and unofficial resellers of Apple and Beats products from using Amazon.it, allowing the sale of those products in that marketplace only to Amazon and to selected parties in a discriminatory manner".

The Italian competition watchdog said the move violated EU rules and imposed a fine of 68.7 million euros on Amazon and a fine of 134.5 million euros on Apple, ordering the companies to put an end to the restrictions.

Amazon and Apple could not be immediately reached for a comment.

(US$1 = 0.8885 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Elvira Pollina; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us