Italy's antitrust regulator lifts 2019 ban on Sky Italia
FILE PHOTO: Sky logo is seen at the exterior of the Sky Italia buildings on the outskirts of Milan, Italy, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/ Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

20 Apr 2022 01:18AM (Updated: 20 Apr 2022 01:38AM)
MILAN: Italy's antitrust regulator said on Tuesday it would lift a ban on Sky's Italian business related to the distribution of exclusive content on its online service platform.

The three-year ban was imposed in May 2019 after Sky had bought the digital terrestrial pay-TV assets of Mediaset, in a deal which the regulator said would limit competition.

Mediaset is now known as MediaForEurope (MFE).

The regulator said in a statement it had decided to remove the ban given that it would shortly expire and considering the absence of premium content in the remaining period and the changes in the industry due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Reuters

