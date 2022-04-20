Italy's antitrust regulator lifts 2019 ban on Sky Italia

MILAN: Italy's antitrust regulator said on Tuesday it would lift a ban on Sky's Italian business related to the distribution of exclusive content on its online service platform.

The three-year ban was imposed in May 2019 after Sky had bought the digital terrestrial pay-TV assets of Mediaset, in a deal which the regulator said would limit competition.

Mediaset is now known as MediaForEurope (MFE).

The regulator said in a statement it had decided to remove the ban given that it would shortly expire and considering the absence of premium content in the remaining period and the changes in the industry due to the coronavirus pandemic.