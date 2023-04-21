Logo
Italy's antitrust takes steps against Meta in music rights case
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Meta Platforms Inc's logo is seen on a smartphone in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

21 Apr 2023 02:34PM (Updated: 21 Apr 2023 02:34PM)
MILAN : Italy's antitrust authority said on Friday it had taken measures against Meta Platform over an alleged abuse of its position in the country, in a probe involving the rights to music posted on the group's platforms.

Last month, Meta, which owns Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram, failed to reach a deal with the Italian society of authors and publishers SIAE, to renew copyright licenses.

As a result, all songs under SIAE's books have been blocked on its platforms since March 16.

The watchdog said Meta's conduct was harming competition in the market and ordered the tech giant to resume talks with SIAE.

Source: Reuters

