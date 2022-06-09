Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Italy's Benetton Group, TIM sign digital accord
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Italy's Benetton Group, TIM sign digital accord

Italy's Benetton Group, TIM sign digital accord

FILE PHOTO: The Tim logo is seen at its headquarters in Rome, Italy November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

09 Jun 2022 05:36PM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 05:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Italy's biggest telecoms group TIM said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with Benetton Group to speed up the digitalisation of more than 300 of the clothing retailer's offices, shops and production sites across the globe.

Under the accord, TIM and its Sparkle cable unit will supply an infrastructure dubbed Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) allowing Benetton's employees and shop staff in Europe, Africa and Asia to securely access the company's information systems even while on the move, TIM said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us