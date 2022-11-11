Logo
Business

Italy's biggest TV piracy network dismantled - police
11 Nov 2022 04:12PM (Updated: 11 Nov 2022 04:12PM)
ROME : Italy's police said on Friday they had dismantled the country's largest network for online TV piracy, one that accounted for 70 per cent of illegal streaming across the nation.

The network had more than 900,000 users and yielded "millions of euros" in monthly profits, a police statement said.

As part of the operation, premises were searched and material seized in more than 20 cities up and down the country, including Rome, Naples and Catania, the statement added.

The raids were ordered by prosecutors in Catania, Sicily, who were due to give more details in a press conference later on Friday.

In another raid last year, Italian police said they had blocked 1.5 million users who were streaming illegally from providers including Netflix Inc, Comcast's Sky unit, DAZN and domestic broadcaster Mediaset.

Source: Reuters

