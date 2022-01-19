Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Italy's Civitanavi Systems to list on Euronext Milan market
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Italy's Civitanavi Systems to list on Euronext Milan market

19 Jan 2022 05:11PM (Updated: 19 Jan 2022 04:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Italy's Civitanavi Systems plans to list on Euronext Milan stock market in order to increase production capacity and improve product innovation, the inertial navigation and stabilisation system company said on Wednesday.

Born as a start-up in 2012, Civitanovi Systems aims to raise around 40 million euros ($45.33 million) from new shares issued as part of the offering, a private placement that will include also the sale of existing shares.

The company, controlled by the sole shareholder Civitanavi Systems Ltd., does not rule out to grow through acquisitions of companies with complementary research and development skills.

($1 = 0.8825 euros)

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us