Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Italy's Colao welcomes single network deal if competition preserved
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Italy's Colao welcomes single network deal if competition preserved

Italy's Colao welcomes single network deal if competition preserved

FILE PHOTO: The Tim logo is seen at its headquarters in Rome, Italy November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

03 Sep 2022 08:39PM (Updated: 03 Sep 2022 08:39PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CERNOBBIO, Italy : Italy wants a stronger national telecoms network, Innovation Minister Vittorio Colao said on Saturday, adding this could be achieved by merging Telecom Italia (TIM) and Open Fiber assets as long as competition in the sector is maintained.

"What we're keen on is a national telecoms infrastructure ensuring great performance and quality", Colao told reporters on the sidelines of the Ambrosetti business forum.

"If this were to happen by combining parts of Telecom (Italia) with Open Fiber, that's welcome as long as competition is preserved," Colao added.

Italian state lender CDP, which controls Open Fiber, signed a preliminary accord with TIM in May aimed at creating a unified wholesale network operator under state control by merging TIM's fixed network infrastructure with that of Open Fiber.

CDP is expected to submit a non-binding offer for TIM's network later this month, two people close to the matter told Reuters.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.