Italy's De Nora teams up with GES on hydrogen battery project

ROME : Italian electrode maker De Nora and Green Energy Storage (GES) said on Wednesday they had established a partnership to develop a hydrogen battery prototype.

The companies said they will build a platform to test, develop and optimise the battery, which is in a pre-industrialised stage.

The partnership will focus on, among other things, making the battery more powerful, long-lasting and environmentally-friendly, and on speeding up its pre-commercial validation.

De Nora is newly-listed and began trading on the Milan bourse on June 30.

Founded in 1923, the group is a leading manufacturer of electrodes for devices such as rechargeable batteries and also makes systems for water filtration and wastewater treatment as well as components to produce green hydrogen.

GES, an Italian SME, produces hydrogen batteries based on a hybrid gas-liquid technology platform.

It said it has been granted 53 million euros ($53 million) by the European Union and the Italian government for research and development in the batteries sector.