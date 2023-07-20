Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Italy's doValue spells out cost savings from AI adoption
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Italy's doValue spells out cost savings from AI adoption

20 Jul 2023 11:25PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : Italy's biggest debt recovery firm doValue expects the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in its non-performing loans (NPLs) repayment business to reduce its servicing costs by between 8 per cent and 11 per cent from next year.

Exploiting AI will also increase by 4 per cent the annual NPL recovery rate per asset manager, the group said in a statement on Thursday.

Its new AI solution will be implemented in Spain in the third quarter of the year and in the rest of the group by the end of 2023, doValue told Reuters in an emailed comment.

It added it "is reasonable to expect the achievement of those efficiency targets starting from 2024."

DoValue also said it had already fully implemented in Italy a search engine based on text mining which will save the company 35-40 per cent of the time needed to recover soured loans.

The firm manages about 120 billion euros of assets under management across Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Cyprus.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.