Italy's Draghi says Europe must increase its chip production

ROME : Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi said it was a priority for European countries to increase production of computer chips as part of a wider effort aimed at strengthening the bloc's economy and protecting key industries.

"The shortage of semiconductors - essential for many strategic industries such as transport, industrial machinery, defence - has been particularly damaging," Draghi said, speaking to parliament.

He added that it was Europe's ambition to increase its market share from 10per cent to 20per cent of global chip production by 2030.

