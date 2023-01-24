Logo
Business

Italy's Enel X partners with Toyota on electric mobility
Business

Italy's Enel X partners with Toyota on electric mobility

Italy's Enel X partners with Toyota on electric mobility
FILE PHOTO: A Toyota Logo is seen at a Toyota dealership in Zaventem, Belgium, November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/
Italy's Enel X partners with Toyota on electric mobility
FILE PHOTO: A prototype of a bifacial photovoltaic module is seen inside Italian utility Enel's solar panel gigafactory in Catania, Italy, November 28, 2022. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
24 Jan 2023 12:41AM (Updated: 24 Jan 2023 12:41AM)
ROME : Enel X Way, the e-mobility division of Italy's biggest utility Enel, will make available its domestic and street charging services to Toyota and Lexus drivers, Enel and Toyota said in a joint statement on Monday.

The new partnership "means that anyone driving an electric or plug-in hybrid Toyota or Lexus will be able to use Enel X Way's advanced solutions and technologies to charge their vehicle," the companies said.

Toyota and Lexus customers will be offered a home charging station that can be controlled remotely via mobile app, and the chance to buy vouchers to use Enel X street charging points, the statement added.

Source: Reuters

