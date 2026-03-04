Italy's Fineco says will use AI to boost new client growth under plan to 2029

MILAN, March 4 : Italian digital bank and money manager Fineco said on Wednesday it would use artificial intelligence to expand its client base and cut costs under a strategy through 2029, aiming to sharply grow the pace at which it gathers new money.

Fineco said it targeted an average low double-digit yearly increase in net inflows and new clients between 2025 and 2029, compared with a 6 per cent rise in the 2021-2025 period.

The target does not include any potential benefits from plans to expand its brokerage services outside Italy by early 2027 through the launch of a pan-European investment platform, Fineco said.