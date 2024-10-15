Logo
Business

Italy's Intesa said it alerted authorities on security breach after checks
Business

Intesa Sanpaolo Bank logo is seen in this illustration taken March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/ File Photo

15 Oct 2024 01:27AM
MILAN : Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo said on Monday it had been able to alert the country data protection authority about the data violation performed by one of its employees only after carrying out careful and extended checks on the events.

Intesa said it had not yet received any information from prosecutors, after news agency ANSA reported the bank had been placed under investigation alongside its employee following the alleged data breach affecting thousands of account holders including Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Source: Reuters

