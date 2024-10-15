Italy's Intesa said it alerted authorities on security breach after checks

MILAN : Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo said on Monday it had been able to alert the country data protection authority about the data violation performed by one of its employees only after carrying out careful and extended checks on the events.

Intesa said it had not yet received any information from prosecutors, after news agency ANSA reported the bank had been placed under investigation alongside its employee following the alleged data breach affecting thousands of account holders including Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.