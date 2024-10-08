Italy's Leonardo sees double-digit growth in cyber sector in next years

ROME : Leonardo sees double-digit growth in its cyber-security business over the coming years, Chief Executive Roberto Cingolani said on Tuesday, confirming the defence group's focus on the division in its new strategy.

"We expect to grow double-digit in the cyber market over the next years with the objective of becoming a key European player focused on defence, space and security for national and international strategic organisations," Cingolani said, opening the Cybertech Europe 2024 conference in Rome.

The executive explained that cyber security was "at the heart of our strategic development", and that it had a pivotal role in the development of so-called multi-domain solutions for aircraft, helicopters and warfare and aerospace platforms.

In its 2024-2028 industrial plan, presented in March, Leonardo said it would strengthen its core businesses but would also invest in digitalisation and leverage opportunities in cyber security, where orders and revenues would grow at 16 per cent and 13 per cent respectively over the five years of the plan