Italy's Leonardo, TechnoAlpin sign partnerships for 2026 Games

Italy's aerospace and defence company Leonardo will provide communication systems to the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, the company and the local organiser Milano Cortina 2026 Foundation said on Tuesday in a joint statement.

Under the partnership, Leonardo will supply radio and multi-technology communication systems, which will help coordinate events and operations during the Games which are spread across a large area of northern Italy.

"Leonardo is supporting a project that strengthens the country's international image while promoting the universal values of sport," Leonardo CEO Roberto Cingolani said.

The organisers also signed on Tuesday a commercial partnership with TechnoAlpin, an artificial snow-making company based in the northern Italian city of Bolzano.

The company will also supply snow-making machines to the organising committee, a role it also fulfilled at the last Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"The partnership highlights our technological know-how and commitment," TechnoAlpin CEO Erich Gummerer said in a statement.

The Olympics will be jointly hosted by the city of Milan and the Alpine resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo next February, with five other locations being used for competition. The Paralympics will take place in March 2026.