Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Italy's main telecom unions call for greater presence of state in Telecom Italia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Italy's main telecom unions call for greater presence of state in Telecom Italia

Italy's main telecom unions call for greater presence of state in Telecom Italia

FILE PHOTO: The Tim logo is seen at its headquarters in Rome, Italy November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

24 Nov 2021 06:09PM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 06:03PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : Italy's main telecom unions on Wednesday called for a greater presence of the state in Telecom Italia (TIM) and for the Italian government to reconsider a plan aimed at creating a single ultra-fast broadband network for the country.

"We believe that the current majority shareholder (of TIM) has created and fed tensions within the company, aiming at weakening the management over the years. For this reason we keep hoping in a greater presence of the state (in TIM)," SLC-CGIL, FISTel-CISL and UILCOM-UIL said in a statement.

France's Vivendi is TIM's largest investor, with a stake of 24per cent in the phone group.

U.S. fund KKR has proposed to buy the debt-laden former phone monopoly for 33 billion euros.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us