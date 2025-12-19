Logo
Italy's Nexi rejects TPG offer for digital banking assets
The logo of Italian payments group Nexi is pictured outside their headquarters in Milan, Italy, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

19 Dec 2025 03:33AM
Dec 18 : Italian fintech company Nexi said on Thursday it will not proceed with U.S. private equity fund TPG's offer to buy its digital banking unit.

"Following the analysis carried out and after careful consideration, the board resolved not to proceed with the proposed transaction," Nexi said in a statement, without giving any more details.

Nexi's second largest shareholder, Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, had opposed the sale of a majority stake in the unit to TPG, sources had told Reuters in November.

The digital banking unit provides technology solutions for open banking, corporate banking services and interbank clearing systems. It generated core earnings of 155 million euros for Nexi in 2025.

Source: Reuters
