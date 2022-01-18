Logo
Italy's Technoprobe aims for market cap of up to 4 billion euros in IPO - sources
18 Jan 2022 09:59PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 09:58PM)
MILAN : Italian microelectronics company Technoprobe aims for a market value of up to 4 billion euros ($4.55 billion) in its initial public offering on the Milan stock exchange, two sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The group, which is the world's second-largest manufacturer of so-called probe cards used for the functioning of chips, said earlier on Tuesday it planned to launch the share offering by the end of the first quarter, aiming for a free float of around 20per cent post listing.

The group reported revenues of 329.5 million euros in 2020 with a core profit of around 159 million euros.

($1 = 0.8798 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Source: Reuters

