Italy's Technoprobe plans to list on Milan market
18 Jan 2022 04:19PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2022 04:43PM)
MILAN :Italian microelectronics company Technoprobe said on Tuesday it planned to list on the Milan bourse to finance its international growth strategy.

The company, which designs so-called probe cards used for testing non-memory or SOC (system on chip) semiconductors, will offer shares sold by the existing shareholders and in part derived from a capital increase, it said in a statement, without elaborating further.

The offer will comprise some 20per cent of the company's share capital after the listing and may be launched by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The group was established in 1996 by Italian entrepreneur Giuseppe Crippa and has a registered office and two production facilities in the northern region of Lombardy.

It employs around 2,200 people, of which 1,300 are in Italy, and reported revenues of 329.5 million euros ($375.56 million) in 2020.

Technoprobe plans to list its ordinary shares on the Euronext Growth Milan, the market of Borsa Italiana dedicated to small and medium businesses.

Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo will act as Joint Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner.

($1 = 0.8773 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Giulia Segreti and Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

