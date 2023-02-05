Italy's TIM suffers internet connection problems

ROME: Thousands of Telecom Italia (TIM) customers across Italy complained of internet outages and glitches on Sunday (Feb 5) which the company blamed on problems with an international link.

Users from the northern city of Milan to the Sicilian capital Palermo reported problems, with the issue mainly focused on fixed-line internet services.

Some soccer fans bemoaned interruptions to their streaming of the Serie A game between Spezia and league leaders Napoli.

"An international interconnection problem impacting the service at national level was detected. Analyses are underway to resolve the problem," a TIM spokesperson said.

There was no indication that the problems were caused by hackers, Italy's ANSA news agency reported.

TIM, the former national telecoms monopoly, is at the centre of a takeover struggle, with private equity group KKR having made a non-binding bid to buy its network.