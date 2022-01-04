Logo
Italy's Tinexta denies interest in merger with Prelios
04 Jan 2022 11:04PM (Updated: 04 Jan 2022 11:44PM)
MILAN: Italian digital services group Tinexta said on Tuesday it was not interested in a deal with debt servicing firm Prelios after Il Messaggero newspaper reported the companies were looking to merge.

Il Messaggero reported negotiations with Prelios were at a preliminary phase.

Shares in Tinexta initially fell more than 7per cent on the Milan bourse after the report. By 1425 GMT the shares were down 4.5 per cent at €36.48.

Tinexta, which provides services including electronic invoicing and digital signatures, said in a statement it was still "always interested in evaluating various strategic opportunities".

The group, which is controlled by some Italian chambers of commerce, confirmed it was committed "to pursue deals capable of increasing value for all shareholders".

Chief Executive Pier Andrea Chevallard said in an interview with Reuters in October that the group targeted digital services or advisory companies outside of Italy.

Source: Reuters

