Itochu annual profit at record high of $6 billion helped by textile, FamilyMart
02 May 2025 12:13PM (Updated: 02 May 2025 12:46PM)
TOKYO :Japanese trading house Itochu reported a record high net profit of 880.3 billion yen ($6 billion) for the year ended March, marking a 10 per cent increase from the previous year, bolstered by its textile, food, and FamilyMart convenience store units.

A LSEG poll of analysts had expected Itochu to post 887 billion yen in net profit. The company has forecast profit for the year ending next March at 900 billion yen, maintaining a total shareholder payout ratio of 50 per cent, it said.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, a large minority shareholder in Itochu, has been expanding its stake in the company as well as in other Japanese trading houses including Marubeni and Sumitomo Corp.

($1 = 145.2400 yen)

Source: Reuters
