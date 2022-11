TOKYO: Japanese trading house Itochu is set to invest in the new Russian operator of the Sakhalin-1 project, the company's Chief Financial Officer Tsuyoshi Hachimura told a news conference on Friday (Nov 4).

Itochu cut the value of its Russian assets to nearly zero at the end of September, down from 9.9 billion yen (US$66.95 million) as of the end of June, Hachimura added.