Business

Iveco and Hyundai Motor sign MoU to explore future collaborations
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Iveco Group is seen outside the Milan Bourse (Italian stock exchange) on the day truckmaker Iveco Group starts trading there, in Milan, Italy, January 3, 2022. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
FILE PHOTO: Visitors take photographs in front of the logo of Hyundai Motor during the 2019 Seoul Motor Show in Goyang, South Korea, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
07 Mar 2022 04:02PM (Updated: 07 Mar 2022 04:12PM)
MILAN : Italian truck, bus and engine maker Iveco group said on Monday it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hyundai Motor Company on March 4 to explore possible collaborations on shared vehicle technology, joint sourcing and mutual supply.

The MoU is a preliminary step in assessing potential cooperations in technology and platforms, encompassing components and systems, the group added in a statement.

The areas of possible mutual interest are electric powertrains and platforms such as fuel-cell systems, vehicle automation and connectivity for commercial vehicles.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Giulia Segreti)

Source: Reuters

