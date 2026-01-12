Logo
Iveco, PlusAI expand partnership with autonomous truck tests in Spain
Iveco, PlusAI expand partnership with autonomous truck tests in Spain

Italian IVECO trucks are displayed at the IAA truck show in Hanover, Germany, September 17, 2024. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

12 Jan 2026 06:03PM
Jan 12 : ‌Self-driving truck startup PlusAI said on Monday it would launch Southern Europe's first programme to test heavy-duty autonomous trucks, expanding its partnership with Iveco Group brand IVECO.

The programme will develop two ‌IVECO S‑Way trucks equipped with ‌PlusAI's Level 4 autonomous driving system on a roughly 300-km freight route between Madrid and Zaragoza, with tests starting in 2026 and a safety operator on board.

The trials will ‍be carried out with Spanish logistics operator Sesé and the regional government of Aragon. PlusAI, headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations in ​Europe and the ‌U.S., has worked with Iveco for several years on joint research and testing.

PlusAI ​is moving towards a planned public listing on ⁠Nasdaq through a ‌business combination with blank check company Churchill ​Capital Corp IX, expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

Iveco ‍is set to be delisted after India's Tata ⁠Motors announced in July it would buy ​the company in a ‌3.8-billion-euro deal.

Source: Reuters
