Business

Jack Dorsey retains indirect stake in Twitter
Business

Jack Dorsey retains indirect stake in Twitter

Jack Dorsey retains indirect stake in Twitter

FILE PHOTO: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies during a remote video hearing held by subcommittees of the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee on "Social Media's Role in Promoting Extremism and Misinformation" in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2021. U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee/Handout via Reuters

01 Nov 2022 05:29AM (Updated: 01 Nov 2022 05:29AM)
(Reuters) - Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has retained an indirect stake in the social media company Elon Musk took private for $44 billion, a securities filing showed on Monday.

Source: Reuters

