Business

JAL expects 60% profit rise in further post-pandemic recovery
FILE PHOTO: A Japan Airlines (JAL) aircraft approaches to land at Tokyo International Airport, also known as Haneda Airport, in Tokyo, Japan April 29, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato

02 May 2023 02:32PM (Updated: 02 May 2023 02:55PM)
TOKYO :Japan Airlines Co on Tuesday forecast a 60 per cent rise in net profit for the current business year as travel demand recovers further from the COVID-19 pandemic, and after swinging back to the black for the first time in three years.

For the business year to March 2024, JAL expects a group net profit of 55 billion yen ($399.8 million), compared with 34.4 billion yen last year. Nine analysts surveyed by Refinitiv forecast a mean profit of 75.3 billion yen.

A pick-up in travel demand throughout the last fiscal year offset higher fuel costs to help Japan's second-largest airline return to profit.

Domestic demand is expected to return to 94 per cent of pre-COVID levels during the current business year, while demand for international travel is seen recovering to 65 per cent, the company said.

Group revenue is expected to rise 20.5 per cent to 1.66 trillion yen, it said.

Last month, the country's top airline ANA Holdings also reported an annual profit and expected a further rise this year.

($1 = 137.5600 yen)

Source: Reuters

