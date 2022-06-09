Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Jana Partners plans to sue Zendesk over annual meeting date
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Jana Partners plans to sue Zendesk over annual meeting date

09 Jun 2022 05:17AM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 05:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

New York-based activist investment firm Jana Partners said on Wednesday it intends to sue software company Zendesk Inc after it failed to set a date for its 2022 annual meeting.

The hedge fund said the "failure" was "inexcusable" and the company's board had "inflicted significant damage" on its shareholders.

Jana Partners had in April pushed Zendesk to set a date for the annual meeting.

Zendesk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since 2017, Zendesk's annual meeting has been held between May 16 and May 29, regulatory filings showed.

Jana Partners earlier nominated four directors to the board.

In February, Zendesk shareholders rejected the company's plans to buy SurveyMonkey-parent Momentive Global.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us