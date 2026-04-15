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Jane Street signs $6 billion AI cloud deal with CoreWeave, boosts stake
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Jane Street signs $6 billion AI cloud deal with CoreWeave, boosts stake

Jane Street signs $6 billion AI cloud deal with CoreWeave, boosts stake

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the company logo for CoreWeave, Inc., Nvidia-backed cloud services provider, during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market, in New York City, U.S., March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

15 Apr 2026 08:52PM (Updated: 15 Apr 2026 08:58PM)
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April 15 : Trading firm Jane Street has committed about $6 billion for CoreWeave's cloud services, marking the third multi-billion-dollar deal for the Nvidia-backed neocloud company in a week and underscoring surging demand for computing capacity as AI use rises.

Jane Street also made a $1 billion equity investment in CoreWeave at a purchase price of $109 per share, representing a discount of 7 per cent to CoreWeave's last closing price.

The investment will bring Jane Street's position in CoreWeave to about $1.44 billion, according to LSEG data, making the firm the fifth-largest shareholder in the company.

CoreWeave shares, which have surged nearly 64 per cent so far this year, were down marginally in premarket trading.

Last week, the company struck a multi-year deal with Claude-creator Anthropic to supply the AI company with computing capacity and also announced an expanded $21 billion deal with Meta.

Source: Reuters
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