Jane Street signs $6 billion AI cloud deal with CoreWeave, boosts stake

April 15 : Trading firm Jane Street has committed about $6 billion for CoreWeave's cloud services, marking the third multi-billion-dollar deal for the Nvidia-backed neocloud company in a week and underscoring surging demand for computing capacity as AI use rises.

Jane Street also made a $1 billion equity investment in CoreWeave at a purchase price of $109 per share, representing a discount of 7 per cent to CoreWeave's last closing price.

The investment will bring Jane Street's position in CoreWeave to about $1.44 billion, according to LSEG data, making the firm the fifth-largest shareholder in the company.

CoreWeave shares, which have surged nearly 64 per cent so far this year, were down marginally in premarket trading.

Last week, the company struck a multi-year deal with Claude-creator Anthropic to supply the AI company with computing capacity and also announced an expanded $21 billion deal with Meta.