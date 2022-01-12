Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Janus Henderson joins Jana Partners to oppose Zendesk's deal for Momentive
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Janus Henderson joins Jana Partners to oppose Zendesk's deal for Momentive

12 Jan 2022 06:19AM (Updated: 12 Jan 2022 06:14AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Zendesk Inc investor Janus Henderson Investors said on Tuesday it did not see a strategic advantage to the software firm's proposed acquisition of Momentive Global Inc, joining activist investor Jana Partners in opposing the deal.

Zendesk agreed in late October to buy Momentive, the parent of online survey portal SurveyMonkey, in an all-stock deal, which at the time was valued at nearly US$4 billion.

"We are gravely concerned about the strategic, tactical, and financial rationale of this proposed deal," Janus Henderson Investors said in a proxy statement.

"We think the company should instead renew its focus on executing on the (Zendesk) standalone business."

The activist investor did not disclose the size of its stake in Zendesk, but said it was a large, multi-year shareholder in the company.

Refinitiv data showed Janus Henderson held a 4.94per cent stake in Zendesk, which had a market capitalization of US$12.21 billion as of stock's last close.

Zendesk, a customer service software vendor, has seen a surge in business during the pandemic as its enterprise customers accelerate digital transformation.

In November, Jana Partners urged Zendesk to abandon its deal for Momentive.

Shares of Zendesk were up marginally in trading after the bell, while those of Momentive were flat.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us