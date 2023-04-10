Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan to add $2.3 billion subsidy to Rapidus for Chitose chip plant - media
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan to add $2.3 billion subsidy to Rapidus for Chitose chip plant - media

Japan to add $2.3 billion subsidy to Rapidus for Chitose chip plant - media

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Rapidus Corp. is displayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato

10 Apr 2023 08:47AM (Updated: 10 Apr 2023 08:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's industry ministry is finalising a plan to provide state-backed chip maker Rapidus an additional 300 billion yen ($2.27 billion) in funding to build a semiconductor plant in the northern island of Hokkaido, a local paper reported on Saturday.

Rapidus, which in February picked Chitose, near Sapporo, as the site for a cutting-edge two-nanometre chip factory, previously secured an initial 70 billion yen funding from the government.

The additional grant will be used to help Rapidus build a prototype line scheduled to launch in 2025, the Hokkaido Shimbun paper said, citing multiple unidentified sources.

Rapidus chair Tetsuro Higashi told Reuters in February that it would need about 7 trillion yen of mostly taxpayer money to begin mass-producing advanced logic chips in around 2027, with support from American chip giant IBM Corp.

The Japanese government is also offering up to 476 billion yen in subsidies to a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) plant in Kyushu, in which Sony Group Corp and Denso Corp each have a minority stake.

($1 = 132.3100 yen)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.