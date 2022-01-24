Japan aims to release prelim 'Green GDP' estimates by end-March - economy minister

TOKYO : Japan is drafting an economic growth measure taking climate action into account and aims to release a preliminary estimate by the end of March, economy minister Daishiro Yamagiwa said on Monday.

Asked about so-called "Green GDP" in a parliament session, Yamagiwa also said, "The Cabinet Office has been working on it this fiscal year as a commissioned project, given trends in global society," such as initiatives by the United Nations and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Christopher Cushing)