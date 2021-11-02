Logo
Japan Airlines narrows H1 loss on cost cuts, forecasts annual loss
FILE PHOTO: Japan Airlines' (JAL) airplanes are seen, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Tokyo International Airport, commonly known as Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

02 Nov 2021 02:24PM (Updated: 02 Nov 2021 02:23PM)
TOKYO : Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) on Tuesday posted a first-half loss before interest and tax of 151.8 billion yen (US$1.34 billion), less than a year ago as it cut costs during the pandemic, and forecast it would report an annual loss.

The prior year, Japan's second-largest airline had reported a loss before interest and tax of 223.9 billion yen in the six months ended Sept. 30.

JAL forecast it would report a full-year loss before interest and tax of 198 billion yen, having previously said the outlook was too uncertain to provide guidance.

(US$1 = 113.6800 yen)

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki in Tokyo; Writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

