Japan Airlines orders up to 26 Embraer jets for regional arm

SAO PAULO, Oct 14 : Japan Airlines has ordered up to 26 Embraer E190-E2 aircraft for its regional unit J-Air, including 16 firm orders and 10 options, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

• The E190-E2s will replace J-Air's regional fleet of first-generation E170 and E190 jets, the carrier said

• Deliveries scheduled to start in fiscal year 2029

• JAL's order comes after fellow Japanese carrier ANA earlier this year expanded a 2025 firm order for E2 jets to 23 aircraft

• Embraer's E2 family is a major competitor to Airbus' A220