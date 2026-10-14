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Japan Airlines orders up to 26 Embraer jets for regional arm
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Japan Airlines orders up to 26 Embraer jets for regional arm

Japan Airlines orders up to 26 Embraer jets for regional arm

The logo of Japan Airlines (JAL) is seen on the tail fin of the company's airplane, at a Haneda Airport hangar in Tokyo, Japan April 3, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

14 Oct 2026 08:44PM
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SAO PAULO, Oct 14 : Japan Airlines has ordered up to 26 Embraer E190-E2 aircraft for its regional unit J-Air, including 16 firm orders and 10 options, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

• The E190-E2s will replace J-Air's regional fleet of first-generation E170 and E190 jets, the carrier said

• Deliveries scheduled to start in fiscal year 2029

• JAL's order comes after fellow Japanese carrier ANA earlier this year expanded a 2025 firm order for E2 jets to 23 aircraft

• Embraer's E2 family is a major competitor to Airbus' A220

Source: Reuters
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