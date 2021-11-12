Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan Airlines' Zip Air to fly first pan-Pacific low-cost carrier route
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan Airlines' Zip Air to fly first pan-Pacific low-cost carrier route

12 Nov 2021 10:39AM (Updated: 12 Nov 2021 10:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan Airlines Co Ltd's low-cost carrier (LCC) Zip Air will open a new route connecting Tokyo and Los Angeles, saying it will become the first LCC to fly a pan-Pacific route connecting Asia and North America.

Zip Air, in an announcement on Friday, said the route will open on Dec. 25 this year and is likely to fly three times a week.

Japan Airlines has previously spoken of plans to bolster its low-cost operations as borders open up following the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us