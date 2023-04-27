Japan's ANA swings to annual operating profit as demand returns

TOKYO: Japan's largest airline ANA Holdings on Thursday (Apr 27) reported an annual profit for the first time in three fiscal years, buoyed by recovering travel demand at home and abroad after pandemic restrictions were lifted.

The company said its operating profit was expected to improve further this year.

Domestic demand is forecast to recover to 95 per cent of pre-pandemic levels and international demand to 70 per cent, up from 80 per cent and less than 40 per cent respectively in the 12 months ended Mar 31, it said.

ANA recorded a 120.03 billion yen (US$897.6 million) operating profit for the 12 months ended Mar 31, beating a 97.9 billion yen consensus forecast from 12 analysts polled by Refinitiv. It had reported a 173.1 billion yen operating loss in the prior year.

Japan's easing of border control measures had a major impact, especially on inbound travellers since the third quarter, ANA Chief Executive Koji Shibata told reporters.