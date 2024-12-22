Logo
Japan antitrust watchdog to find Google violated law in search case, Nikkei reports
Japan antitrust watchdog to find Google violated law in search case, Nikkei reports

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Google is seen outside Google Bay View facilities in Mountain View, California, U.S. August 13, 2024. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo/File Photo

22 Dec 2024 04:14PM
Japan's competition watchdog is expected to find Google guilty of violating the country's antitrust law, Nikkei Asia reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Source: Reuters

