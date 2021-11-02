Logo
Japan to appoint BNP Paribas's Nakazora as adviser on top economic advisory panel
02 Nov 2021 10:44AM (Updated: 02 Nov 2021 11:05AM)
TOKYO : Japan will appoint Mana Nakazora, chief credit analyst at BNP Paribas Japan, as an adviser on the country's top economic advisory panel, the government said on Tuesday.

Nakazora would replace Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting chairman Shumpei Takemori as one of the four private-sector advisers on the 11-member Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy (CEFP) headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Proposals by the advisers tend to provide the foundation for the government's mid- to long-term policy roadmap, to be drawn up by the CEFP.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Source: Reuters

