Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan Apr factory output seen posting first fall in 3 months on China lockdown - Reuters poll
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan Apr factory output seen posting first fall in 3 months on China lockdown - Reuters poll

Japan Apr factory output seen posting first fall in 3 months on China lockdown - Reuters poll

FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from a factory during the sunset at Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, Japan, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

27 May 2022 11:35AM (Updated: 27 May 2022 11:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's factory output likely fell in April for the first time in three months as some manufacturers took a hit from strict COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and other industrial centres in China.

Japanese industrial production likely dropped 0.2 per cent in April from the prior month, according to the median forecast in a poll of 18 economists.

That would mark the first decline since January and follow a 0.3 per cent gain in March.

"Exports were quelled by China's lockdown, which likely affected (Japanese) production, especially in general and electrical machinery sectors that have higher export exposure to China," said economists at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Automakers, including Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp, have also been forced to cut domestic production plans due to rigorous curbs to combat the coronavirus spread in China.

The effect of Chinese anti-COVID controls creates another downside worry for Japanese manufacturers this summer, adding to existing supply bottlenecks and a rise in raw material costs, analysts said.

The poll also showed April retail sales were likely 2.6 per cent higher than a year earlier, marking the second month to show an annual rise, thanks to the full lifting of COVID curbs in late March.

The industry ministry will release factory output and retail sales data on May 31 at 8:50 a.m. (May 30 at 2350 GMT).

Japan's unemployment rate was seen steady at 2.6 per cent in April while the jobs-to-applicants ratio likely rose 0.01 to 1.23, according to the poll. Jobs data are due on May 31 at 8:30 a.m. (May 30 at 2330 GMT).

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us