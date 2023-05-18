Logo
Business

Japan April exports rise 2.6% year/year - MOF
Business

FILE PHOTO: A cargo ship and containers are seen at an industrial port in Tokyo, Japan, February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

18 May 2023 07:56AM
TOKYO : Japan's exports rose 2.6 per cent in April from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday.

The rise compares with a 3.0 per cent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 4.3 per cent rise in March.

Imports fell 2.3 per cent in the year to April, versus the median estimate for a 0.3 per cent decrease.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 432.4 billion yen ($3.20 billion), versus the median estimate for a 613.8 billion yen shortfall.

For tables, click the MOF website at:

http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

Source: Reuters

