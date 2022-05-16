Japan April wholesale prices rise 10.0 pct yr/yr

TOKYO, May 16 : Japanese wholesale prices rose 10.0 per cent in the year to April, Bank of Japan data showed on Monday.

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each

other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 9.4 per cent annual

increase and follows a 9.7 per cent annual increase in March.

Overall final goods prices - the prices of finished products charged to businesses - rose 4.9 per cent

from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, rose

2.0 per cent from a year earlier.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists' median forecast in parentheses;

previous figures may be revised):

APRIL MARCH FEB APRIL INDEX

Year-on-year+10.0 (+9.4) +9.7 +9.8 +113.5

Mth-on-mth +1.2 (+0.8) +0.9 +1.0

To view the full tables, go to

http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/pi/cgpi_release/index.htm/