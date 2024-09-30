Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan August factory output falls 3.3% month-on-month
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan August factory output falls 3.3% month-on-month

Japan August factory output falls 3.3% month-on-month

FILE PHOTO: A worker cycles near a factory at the Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, Japan February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

30 Sep 2024 07:58AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japan's factory output fell 3.3 per cent in August from the previous month, versus a median market forecast for a 0.9 per cent drop, government data showed on Monday.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect seasonally adjusted output to increase 2.0 per cent in September and expand 6.1 per cent in October.

Separate data showed Japanese retail sales rose 2.8 per cent in August from a year earlier, above the median market forecast for a 2.3 per cent rise.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement