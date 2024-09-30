Japan August factory output falls 3.3% month-on-month

TOKYO :Japan's factory output fell 3.3 per cent in August from the previous month, versus a median market forecast for a 0.9 per cent drop, government data showed on Monday.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect seasonally adjusted output to increase 2.0 per cent in September and expand 6.1 per cent in October.

Separate data showed Japanese retail sales rose 2.8 per cent in August from a year earlier, above the median market forecast for a 2.3 per cent rise.