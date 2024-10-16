Japan August machinery orders fall 1.9% m/m, worse than expected

TOKYO :Japan's core machinery orders fell 1.9 per cent in August from the previous month, down for two straight months and the drop was bigger than expected, government data showed on Wednesday.

That compared with a 0.1 per cent decline expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

On a year-on-year basis, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, fell 3.4 per cent, versus a forecast for 3.6 per cent growth, the Cabinet Office data showed.

By sector, core orders from manufacturers declined 2.5 per cent month-on-month in August, while those from non-manufacturers dropped 7.7 per cent in the same period.

The Cabinet Office left its assessment of machinery orders unchanged, saying the recovery was pausing.