Japan authorities keep up warning against 'sharp, one-sided' yen falls
Japan authorities keep up warning against 'sharp, one-sided' yen falls

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki speaks at a news conference after Japan intervened in the currency market for the first time since 1998 to shore up the battered yen in Tokyo, Japan September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

19 Oct 2022 07:46AM (Updated: 19 Oct 2022 10:07AM)
TOKYO: Japanese authorities repeated their warnings about the yen's precipitous fall against the dollar on Wednesday, with Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki saying he was "meticulously" checking currency rates with more frequency, according to local media.

Speaking to reporters at the finance ministry, Suzuki said the government would "properly respond" in the foreign exchange market based on existing policy, according to the Japanese news agency Jiji.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda also repeated his usual line that stability in the foreign exchange market was "extremely important", characterising the yen's recent softening as sharp and one-sided.

"This kind of yen weakening makes it difficult for companies to set their business plans and raises uncertainties in their outlook," he told a parliamentary committee. "This is negative for our economy and not desirable."

The comments came as the yen traded near a 32-year trough to the dollar at ¥149, putting the major psychological barrier of 150 in focus.

Source: Reuters/ga

Japan yen

