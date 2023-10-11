Japan bank clearing system faces glitches for a second day

TOKYO : Japan's bank payment clearing system experienced glitches for the second day, disrupting more than 5 million domestic fund transfers in total in two days as it struggled to fix the software programme, the system operator said on Wednesday.

The continued failure, the first major one since the system was launched in 1973, caused delays in transfers to and from 11 banks including MUFG Bank and Resona Bank, the system unit of the Japanese Bankers Association said.

The system, a key banking infrastructure connecting more than 1,000 financial institutions operating in the country, faced glitches when the operator tried to upgrade relaying computers designated for the 11 banks.

The failure caused delays in 5.06 million transfers in two days. A majority of those were processed through alternative methods, while 870,000 were expected to remain unprocessed, the operator said.

The operator said it would install a new programme that it hopes will restore the system by Thursday morning.

Among the banks impacted by the glitches, MUFG Bank reduced the hours for taking transfer requests on Wednesday.

The operator said it was focusing to restore the system and yet to discuss how to compensate the affected banks.