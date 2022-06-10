Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Japan business community seeks further relaxation of border controls
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Japan business community seeks further relaxation of border controls

Japan business community seeks further relaxation of border controls

FILE PHOTO: A notice about COVID-19 safety measures is pictured next to closed doors at a departure hall of Narita international airport on the first day of closed borders to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus Omicron variant in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan, November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

10 Jun 2022 09:45AM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 10:41AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's business community issued a joint statement on Friday seeking further relaxation of border controls, as the country begins a gradual easing of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The statement by domestic business lobby Keidanren and foreign chambers of commerce urged further easing to "facilitate an environment where people, goods, money and digital technologies can move freely".

Japan began a phased reopening to tourists on Friday after a more than two-year ban. But the visitors must be part of packaged tours accompanied by guides at all times to ensure compliance with infection controls.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged last month to bring Japan's border measures, among the strictest in the world during the pandemic, more in line with other wealthy democracies.

The joint statement, signed on to by United States and European business lobbies, urged Japan to restore visa waiver eligibility for its Groups of Seven trading partners.

The group also advocated for a rapid return to individual tourist travel, relaxation of COVID testing at airports, and a lifting of the daily cap of international arrivals.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us