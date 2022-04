TOKYO : Japanese business lobby Keidanren's head Masakazu Tokura said on Monday it was premature for the central bank to debate tweaking monetary policy, in the wake of the yen's sharp declines against the dollar.

"Sharp currency moves are undesirable," Tokura told a news conference. While a weak yen used to be good for Japan's economy, it was "not that simple" nowadays, he added.

