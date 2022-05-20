Japan calls on G7 to reaffirm FX agreement, says finance minister Suzuki

BONN, Germany : Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Thursday he called on his G7 counterparts to reaffirm the group's agreement on exchange-rate policy.

"I explained how recent currency moves have been rapid, and that it was important to reaffirm the G7 agreement on exchange-rate policy," Suzuki told reporters after attending the first day of a Group of Seven finance leaders' gathering that ends on Friday.

"I also told the meeting Japan will respond appropriately to exchange-rate moves, while communicating closely with G7 members," he said.

