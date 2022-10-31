Logo
Business

Japan carrier ANA Holdings posts half-year profit, raises full-year target
Business

Japan carrier ANA Holdings posts half-year profit, raises full-year target

Japan carrier ANA Holdings posts half-year profit, raises full-year target

A ground crew member walks next to an All Nippon Airways (ANA) aircraft amid the COVID-19 outbreak, at Tokyo International Airport, Japan on Oct 27, 2020. (File photo: Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

31 Oct 2022 02:18PM (Updated: 31 Oct 2022 02:38PM)
TOKYO: Japan's largest airline ANA Holdings on Monday (Oct 31) swung to a half-year profit and raised its full-year earnings target as a relaxation of COVID-19 border measures fosters a recovery in travel demand.

ANA lifted its operating profit forecast to 65 billion yen (US$440 million) in the 12 months through Mar 31, up from earlier guidance of 50 billion yen, as it recovers from a 173 billion yen loss the prior year.

That is lower than the consensus forecast for operating profit of 70.4 billion yen, based on a Refinitiv poll of 12 analysts.

The company reported an operating profit of 31.45 billion yen in the six months through Sep 30, compared to a loss of 116 billion yen a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Japan reopened its borders to visa-free travel from tourists earlier this month and removed a cap on daily arrivals after more than two years of pandemic-related isolation.

Source: Reuters/st

