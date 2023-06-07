Logo
Japan central bank's ETF holdings under scrutiny as govt seeks revenue
Japan central bank's ETF holdings under scrutiny as govt seeks revenue

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki speaks during the presidency press conference at the G7 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors, at Toki Messe in Niigata, Japan, Saturday, May 13, 2023. Shuji Kajiyama/Pool via REUTERS

07 Jun 2023 01:36PM
TOKYO : Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday the government must look into whether it can buy the central bank's huge holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETF) at book value.

Suzuki made the remark in response to a proposal from an opposition lawmaker that the government buy the Bank of Japan's ETF holdings and distribute the assets to the younger generation, as part of efforts to revitalise the economy.

"The government must look into whether it's permissible to buy (the BOJ's ETF holdings) at book value for the purpose of securing sources of revenue," Suzuki told parliament.

Distributing ETFs to the younger generation would give rise to various issues that must be cleared, such as the risk of the households selling the ETFs and affecting broader stock price moves, he added.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda told the same parliament session that it was premature to debate specifics on how the central bank could unload its ETF holdings.

"When achievement of our price target is foreseen, we will debate specifics (of an exit policy) at our policy meeting and disclose the information," Ueda said.

Ueda also said that in principle, the central bank plans to sell the ETFs at market value, instead of book value.

As part of efforts to sustainably achieve its 2 per cent inflation target, the BOJ currently buys government bonds and risky assets such as ETFs. It also sets a -0.1 per cent short-term interest rate target and a 0.5 per cent cap on the 10-year bond yield.

Source: Reuters

